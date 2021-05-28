PSL teams up with Polokwane in court action

In a new yet expected turn of events, Polokwane City have removed their vexed matter involving fellow second tier side Sekhukhune United from the roll to allow Premier Soccer League (PSL) to be officially co-applicant in court.

As per the court papers, Polokwane filed to the high court (Gauteng local division in Johannesburg) on Monday. The matter was supposed to be brought before court today. However, according to a source close to this dramatic proceedings, Rise and Shine have decided to take the matter off the court roll to allow PSL to file papers as a co-applicant.

In the 48-page document Polokwane initially filed to court on Monday, PSL was listed a second respondent with SA Football Association (Safa) the first respondent. “Polokwane City have removed the matter, so the matter won’t be in court tomorrow [today]. They’ve removed the matter from the roll to allow PSL to be co-applicant. The matter is off the role until the PSL officially files papers as co-applicant,’’ said the informant yesterday.

On Tuesday, the PSL released a statement declaring their support for Polokwane. "We confirm the NSL [National Soccer League] will be participating in the application and will be supporting the review sought by the applicant [Polokwane]‚ albeit the NSL may seek different relief to that already sought by the applicant in the application‚” said the league’s acting chief executive Mato Madlala in the statement.

Sekhukhune’s attorney in this matter, Karabo Tshabuse, hasn’t hidden that they were shocked to learn the PSL was joining hands with Polokwane in court. “What I can say on the record is that it [the league’s decision to support Polokwane] is surprising because an arbitration award, in terms of the rules that are biding on PSL, is final. So, it’s surprising that the PSL now doesn’t want to stand by their won rules and own constitution,’’ Tshabuse told Sowetan yesterday.

“To that extent, I think it’s a bit of disappointment on the part of my client [Sekhukhune]. Another thing is that, this makes a mockery of our constitution and the rules. From here, no one will take arbitrations’ award seriously.’’

Polokwane's senior official Tincy Tema couldn't be reached for comment yesterday. Attempts to solicit comment from Polokwane’s attorney Happy Godi also proved futile.

This matter has thrown into disarray the plans to start the play-offs programme on June 6.