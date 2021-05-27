Parents concerned as all pupils are recalled to school
Seven pupils, teacher test positive for Covid-19
A group of parents from Roosevelt High School in Johannesburg have raised concerns about the school’s decision to end the rotational timetabling after positive cases of Covid-19 were detected.
Parents said in the past week they had received communication that there were seven pupils and one teacher who had tested positive for Covid-19. ..
