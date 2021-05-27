Solve issues with pupils in class

In yesterday's edition we reported on 25 schools that were closed by National School Governing Body (NSGB) over expensive stationery.



The organisation closed the facilities and took to the streets after complaining that the schools were paying R19 for a pencil eraser, R59 for a sharpener, R64 for coloured paper, R319 for rim of office paper, white board marker R60 and R73 for an arch file. They regarded this to be too expensive and vowed that there would be no schooling until the department gives them answers...