Solve issues with pupils in class
In yesterday's edition we reported on 25 schools that were closed by National School Governing Body (NSGB) over expensive stationery.
The organisation closed the facilities and took to the streets after complaining that the schools were paying R19 for a pencil eraser, R59 for a sharpener, R64 for coloured paper, R319 for rim of office paper, white board marker R60 and R73 for an arch file. They regarded this to be too expensive and vowed that there would be no schooling until the department gives them answers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.