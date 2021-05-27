We were never told of Covid cases - parents
Education officials blame communities for rise in cases
On Wednesday last week, a grade 12 pupil at Lephola Senior Secondary School tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying symptoms of the virus while at the school.
On the same day, the school in Welkom, Free State, sent letters to parents indicating that the institution would be closed for "cleaning of the entire school environment", with no explanation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.