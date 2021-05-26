School’s out for ‘overpriced’ stationery
25 Soweto schools affected
“Schools will remain closed, Gauteng department of education answer our demands”.
This is the message from the National School Governing Body (NSGB) after it shut down 25 schools in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for the second day yesterday...
