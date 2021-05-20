Teacher filmed slapping Grade R pupil suspended
Parents protest makes Gauteng education act
It took a protest by parents to get the department of education in Gauteng to suspend a teacher who was filmed meting out corporal punishment to a Grade R pupil.
The incident took place at Nchuncheko Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria on Thursday. The teacher will face disciplinary proceedings on Monday...
