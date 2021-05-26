Dali Mpofu confirms he will represent Jacob Zuma at corruption trial

Advocate Dali Mpofu has confirmed that he is representing former president Jacob Zuma on corruption and fraud charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Mpofu was embroiled in a “shut up” rant went he represented former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane at the state capture inquiry in March.

The gallery was on Wednesday full of Zuma supporters and family, including his children Edward, Duduzile and Duduzane. Zandile Gumede, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were also present.

The Pietermaritzburg high court precinct was abuzz before Zuma's appearance.