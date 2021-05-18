Magashule not fit to be SG of ANC

Is Ace Magashule trying to orchestrate a crisis in the ANC? Is he a division sower within the ruling party ranks? Is he so fearless and powerful enough to take on the sitting head of state and his party president? Are his antics of heading to court the last kicks of a dying horse?

Without doubt, he is daring his organisation to eventually expel him for insurbordination, a move that will inevitably mobilise the branches that elected him to this most powerful position.

Although it seems like his support is waning by each passing day, we must not be fooled. The man amassed such massive wealth during his reign of terror as Free State premier. He is going to use whatever resource is available at his disposal to defend himself.

Proof of this is his defence in this case. He sought the services of Adv Dali Mpofu who recently won a case of his fellow comrade, Thandi Modise.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. A few years back investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh was called all sorts of names for writing about the deep-rooted rot that besieged the Free State under the rulership of Sekgobelo "Ace" Magashule in his book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture." Even then the secretary-general threatened to sue him.

It is my belief and opinion that people such as Magashule shouldn't have been elected to such a top position in the first place. Although he accuses Ramaphosa of vote buying in that 54th 2017 Nasrec conference, he too, under dubious circumstances, wrestled that position from the eligible Senzo Mchunu, winning by a whisker of 26 votes.

Without doubt, Magashule is the potentially most implicated ANC leader in state capture, second to his ally Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa's New Dawn is gradually bearing fruit!

• Samuel Radebe, Heilbron