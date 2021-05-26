Zuma pleads not guilty, won’t disclose basis of defence in corruption trial
Former president Jacob Zuma has reserved his right to not disclose the basis of his defence against fraud and corruption charges.
Zuma pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering before presiding judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
The court has heard Zuma is pursuing a special plea calling for the removal of lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.
Former president Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty to racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud in the Pietermaritzburg High Court @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/0hO63iL8iP— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) May 26, 2021
Zuma’s new legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court the former president believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial.
He said Downer was a witness against Zuma when the DA called for a review after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not want to pursue charges against the former president.
Zuma believes if his application to remove Downer is successful, he should be acquitted.
His plea is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution. In the past, Zuma’s defence team was accused of adopting a “Stalingrad approach” by launching court applications to delay the start of the trial, while the state has always said it was ready to proceed.
Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.
The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.