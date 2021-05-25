Enterprising Zamani looks back at 20 years of business success with pride

As his flagship business this year celebrates 20 years, entrepreneur Zamani Letjane has expressed happiness about the milestones his enterprise has managed to achieve as the country's first black-owned retirement fund.

However, the founder and MD of Akani Retirement Fund Administrators laments the fact black people have failed to start a commercial bank.

Akani Retirement Fund Administrators manages assets worth R28bn on behalf of the Municipal Workers Pension Fund. The company is managing a number of shopping centres in Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and Gauteng on behalf of the pension fund members.

While investing in projects that would grow the investments of members of his retirement fund, Letjane also has his personal business interests. He is a player in the commercial property development and management, tourism and power generation businesses. He is also involved in the funeral scheme

His Akani Properties's flagship business is the R950m Radisson Destiny Hotel and Conference Precinct near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, at which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address last year to mark the official opening. The company won a contract this year to build a R350m hotel in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

However, he believes black people should, with the support of government, work harder to own a commercial bank.

“If you ask me ... what happened to our own government since 1994? Did we start our own bank? That's one of the areas where we have lost the ground [as black people] because our funds are now being controlled by someone else [established companies]," he said.

Letjane also weighed in on the debate about the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, saying he was in favour of it.

“We cannot have a foreigner controlling the money coming into our country in the form of a Reserve Bank. Because if I need funding as a South African citizen and my funder is on the other side of Russia and the current Reserve Bank owners believe I cannot get those funds, they will raise whatever [argument] to block me from getting that funding,” he alleged.