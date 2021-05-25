Njekanye finally joins his charge Fuzile in the US

Top boxing trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye will finally fly out to the US tonight where his charge Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile will be involved in a do-or-die fight with Englishman Martin Ward on Sunday morning.

The fight, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, will be for the rights to challenge for the vacant IBF junior- lightweight title. It is an official title eliminator. Fuzile is rated in the No 4 spot – below Ward – by the IBF.

Njekanye was left behind when Fuzile – a former SA, WBC Youth, IBF Continental Africa featherweight and IBF Continental and Intercontinental junior-lightweight holder – left for the US on Sunday. The boxer was accompanied by promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu.

Njekanye had endless struggles obtaining a visa, which was finally granted yesterday. “I am relieved. Surely my boy over there is also relieved because now he knows that I will be right there with him,” he said.

Fuzile’s corner was to be manned by strangers and that would have been a big problem for the left-handed fighter from Duncan Village whose mental and physical preparations for the fight that will decide his future in the roped square were done by Njekanye.

The boxer’s trainer is still confident that his charge will emerge victorious despite all the setbacks.

“Our job was done long time ago. We trained very hard and I am still saying that we [are] ready. We [are] not going there just to honour the appointment by the IBF but instead we are going there to compete fiercely and win the fight so that our future is geared for brightness internationally,” he said.

Fuzile, 24, has stopped eight of his 14 victims and was in turn stopped once, while 29-year-old Ward has won 24 of his 27 fights with 14 stoppages. He too was stopped once and has shared the spoils once in a drawn bout.