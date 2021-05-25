Eskom unbundling will be completed in June: Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has announced that the unbundling of Eskom will be completed in June.

During his budget speech on Tuesday, Gordhan said while this process would be finished in June, the complete legal separation of the three units — distribution, transmission and generation — from Eskom Holdings would be done by December 2022.

“The legal separation of the transmission company will be completed by December 31 2021 while also working towards legal separation of the distribution and generation companies with Eskom Holdings by December 31 2022,” said Gordhan.

He said each of the divisions will have its own profits and losses account.

“A total of 6,773 employees have been moved from corporate functions to divisions in readiness for legal separation.”

The unbundling of the power utility was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address in February 2019.