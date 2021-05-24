Nightmare as ID thief rings up R93,000 debt at Woolworths

As a proof of identity, a green book or card does a terrible job of protecting us from impersonation fraud.

Incidence of this crime quadrupled in 2020, so more South Africans than ever have had impersonators go on a merry spending spree in their name, leaving them with huge debt and nothing to show for it, except for a financially debilitating “blacklisting” on their credit profile.

Clearly, we need more protection, and it’s coming soon – a Digital ID, including our unique biometrics: voice, fingerprints and face.

This was the main focus of a fraud summit hosted by the Southern African Fraud Protection Service (SAFPS) on Wednesday.

One of the speakers was Dalene Deale, executive head at Secure Citizen, a digital identity platform which has partnered with the SAFPS to create a platform for citizens to verify their identities using these biometrics.

She made a really relevant observation: “Fraudsters exploit the gap between corporates and consumers. We need to make the consumer engagement experience frictionless and make the fraudster experience friction full!."