3,300 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

There were 3,332 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

There were also another 151 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the same period, with Mkhize saying this was because provinces were “continuing with their Covid-19 mortality audits”. Nearly half (72) of these fatalities were recorded in the Free State.

The new cases came from 34,903 tests, at a positivity rate of 9.54%.