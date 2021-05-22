3,300 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said 44,876 people received their first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine in the past 24 hours
There were 3,332 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
There were also another 151 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the same period, with Mkhize saying this was because provinces were “continuing with their Covid-19 mortality audits”. Nearly half (72) of these fatalities were recorded in the Free State.
The new cases came from 34,903 tests, at a positivity rate of 9.54%.
According to Mkhize, there have now been 1,628,335 confirmed cumulative Covid-19 cases recorded since the coronavirus outbreak in March last year. There have been 55,719 deaths recorded.
He added that 44,876 people had received the first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine in the past 24 hours, meaning that 161,717 have now been vaccinated under phase two of the country's rollout plan.
TimesLIVE
