Experts call for restrictions to limit third wave impact

'Targeted bans on booze sale and movement the way to go'

With Covid-19 daily infections reaching the 4,000 mark in the weekend, the government has been urged to consider moving the country to lockdown level 3 or hit hotspot provinces and districts with localised restrictions.



Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the country had recorded 4,236 daily infections, bringing the number of active cases to 39,369...