Experts call for restrictions to limit third wave impact
'Targeted bans on booze sale and movement the way to go'
With Covid-19 daily infections reaching the 4,000 mark in the weekend, the government has been urged to consider moving the country to lockdown level 3 or hit hotspot provinces and districts with localised restrictions.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the country had recorded 4,236 daily infections, bringing the number of active cases to 39,369...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.