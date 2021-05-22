South Africa

Crew abandon ocean-racing yacht off Transkei after waves smash rudder

22 May 2021 - 14:28
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The NSRI rescued the five crew members who had to abandon the yacht Majimoto.
The NSRI rescued the five crew members who had to abandon the yacht Majimoto.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A yacht crew was rescued after getting into difficulty off Cape Morgan in the Transkei on Friday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

East London station commander Cathrine Prentis said the duty crew was activated after a request for assistance from the yacht Majimoto, which had been relayed by a fellow yachtsman to East London port control, reporting the yacht to be taking on water.  

The yacht was returning to Durban from East London after taking part in the Vasco da Gama Ocean Race.

Prentis said five crew members — three men and two women — were on board.

On arrival, rescuers found the yacht's rudder had broken off in rough seas and the vessel was adrift, gradually heading towards the shoreline and unable to navigate, Prentis said.

“A tow line was established from the sea rescue craft but with the yacht having no rudder and her crew unable to establish a temporary rudder, efforts to tow the yacht proved impossible in the strong winds and in the big sea swells and the decision was made by the skipper to abandon the yacht,” she said.

“The yacht crew deployed their life raft and under the watchful eye of the NSRI crew on the sea rescue craft, the crew abandoned the yacht at sea.”

Prentis said all five crew members and their life raft were recovered onto the sea rescue craft.

She said the NSRI rescue craft arrived in East London at 7.16pm. No injuries were reported.

“On Saturday morning it was learnt that sadly yacht Majimoto has run aground north of the Kei river mouth and the owner is making arrangements to salvage the yacht.”

TimesLIVE

SA vessel on its way to pick up seafarers stuck on Gough Island

Almost 50 South Africans were among a crew of 62 seafarers who had a lucky escape after abandoning their vessel in the South Atlantic about 2,500km ...
News
7 months ago

CAA plane dived 1,500ft in the nine seconds before it crashed, say investigators

Seconds before crashing into a Garden Route mountain, a Civil Aviation Authority plane went into a mysterious dive, a preliminary accident report ...
News
1 year ago

Crew rescued after yacht runs aground in Durban harbour

Five crew members of a yacht were rescued by a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team after the vessel ran aground in the Durban port on Thursday.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X