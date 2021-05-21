Aspiring engineer turns scrap items into scooter business
Young man ferries people around his village and makes money
Peter Nkosi dropped out of medical school because he wanted to pursue a career in mechanical engineering but when that did not happen, he built a scooter using scrap materials to help put food on the table.
The 25-year-old from Tjakastad, near Elukwatini in Mpumalanga, is now using the three-wheel scooter to transport locals to various destinations...
