Aspiring engineer turns scrap items into scooter business

Young man ferries people around his village and makes money

Peter Nkosi dropped out of medical school because he wanted to pursue a career in mechanical engineering but when that did not happen, he built a scooter using scrap materials to help put food on the table.



The 25-year-old from Tjakastad, near Elukwatini in Mpumalanga, is now using the three-wheel scooter to transport locals to various destinations...