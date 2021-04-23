Educate people on what to do when they witness bullying
On Monday April 12, Lufuno Mavhunga, a 15-year-old learner at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, was aggressively assaulted by another learner at the school. The video showing the humiliating violent attack was circulated on various social media platforms.
Sadly, Lufuno subsequently died as a result of suicide. During the bullying incident, bystanders (her school mates) watched, cheered, laughed, and recorded videos of the incident. The alleged perpetrator, aged 14, has since been arrested and charged with assault...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.