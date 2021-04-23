Educate people on what to do when they witness bullying

On Monday April 12, Lufuno Mavhunga, a 15-year-old learner at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, was aggressively assaulted by another learner at the school. The video showing the humiliating violent attack was circulated on various social media platforms.



Sadly, Lufuno subsequently died as a result of suicide. During the bullying incident, bystanders (her school mates) watched, cheered, laughed, and recorded videos of the incident. The alleged perpetrator, aged 14, has since been arrested and charged with assault...