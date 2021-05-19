Furious Scopa chair orders probe into corruption at Compensation Fund

Parliament's public finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), has ordered employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi to conduct a full-scale forensic investigation into the Compensation Fund after repeated adverse reports by the auditor-general (AG).

“If you are not going to bite the bullet here and take the tough decisions about the individuals concerned, then we will make recommendations accordingly,” said Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

“At this point, I think it suffices to say that we are ordering a full-scale forensic investigation with the co-operation of the Special Investigating Unit [SIU] and for the minister to submit to us in 30 days the road map and terms of reference of how the investigation will be done.”

Furthermore, Hlengwa instructed Nxesi to conduct a performance assessment on his director-general, Thobile Lamati, and Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata to establish their respective fitness to hold office.

Nxesi has been given until June 20 to furnish Scopa with the road map of the investigation.