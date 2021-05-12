Scopa lashes public works for slow action over Beitbridge fence debacle

MPs have rebuked the department of public works and infrastructure’s slow pace in bringing to book those who are implicated in wrongdoing involving the procurement of the controversial Beitbridge border fence last year.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has blamed the lack of progress in sanctioning offenders on the involvement of many different agencies. These include the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), National Treasury and State Security Agency. She said the matters were subject to legal procedures.

De Lille was leading her department’s appearance before parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa to account for the 40km-long fence built along the border of SA and Zimbabwe which cost taxpayers R37m.

The controversial 1.8m-tall fence — jokingly referred to as a “washing line” because of its poor quality and the ease with which it can be breached — consists of six rolls of coiled razor wire and a razor wire grid erected over three weeks by Magwa Construction.

An SIU investigation found procurement irregularities and fraud committed by departmental officials and service providers among a litany of irregularities. It also found poor design and construction “compromised the effectiveness of the fence as a deterrent for crossing the SA border with Zimbabwe”.