Transnet wants court to set aside R54bn contract for 1,064 locomotives

Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have approached the courts to review and set aside the four contracts the company entered into in 2014 to procure 1,064 locomotives.

Transnet bosses told parliament on Tuesday that the locomotives were irregularly procured with the initial estimated cost of R38.6bn, which escalated to R54bn.

The rail, port and pipeline company also wants a just and equitable remedy which has not yet been quantified. The application was launched on Tuesday, they said.

“Our review application seeks a just and equitable settlement for, among others, the recovery of excessive profits, kickbacks that have been demonstrated in our [court] papers,” said Sandra Coetzee, Transnet's chief legal officer.

She said they were distinguishing between the kickback numbers which are easily quantified with reference to business development agreements entered into, which is about 21% on the relevant contracts.

“With regards to the profits and excessive profits, we are going through a process of statement and rebatement with the original equipment manufacturers [OEMs, or suppliers] that will follow the filing of our papers to ensure that there is audited evidence that can support both our claim and a representation by the OEMs with regards to what reasonable costs would constitute,” she said.