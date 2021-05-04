South Africa

City of Joburg plans to take over electricity supply from Eskom

04 May 2021 - 15:24

The City of Johannesburg has started negotiations which will see it taking over the supply of electricity in Soweto, Orange Farm, Ivory Park and Diepsloot.

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo made the announcement during his state of the city address yesterday , saying there is continuous electricity supply disruption for extended periods in these townships which has become a serious concern to his administration...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X