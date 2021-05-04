City of Joburg plans to take over electricity supply from Eskom
The City of Johannesburg has started negotiations which will see it taking over the supply of electricity in Soweto, Orange Farm, Ivory Park and Diepsloot.
Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo made the announcement during his state of the city address yesterday , saying there is continuous electricity supply disruption for extended periods in these townships which has become a serious concern to his administration...
