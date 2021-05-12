Mayor, sort out Joburg

To the Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo, I humble myself before you as the mayor of the biggest city in South Africa.

About three years ago there was a water leak at the corner of Plein and Joubert streets in central Johannesburg.

Nothing has been done about it till today. The water leak has even damaged the robot at the intersection which has since been removed. Other robots in this area are not functioning for other reasons. This is a high traffic area for people going to various places such as Park Station, the Gautrain station and there are taxi ranks for taxis that are transporting passengers to different destinations.

Please Mr Mayor, this is wake-up call for you see to it that the city is clean. Thriving for a better tomorrow means the ruling party needs to stop lip service and walk their talk. We need patriots to run our cities and the country.

Sifiso Ngubane, Joburg