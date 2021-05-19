Ntseki not rejoining Bafana as one of new coach Broos’ assistants: ‘We are closing the chapter’

The controversial plan to appoint Molefi Ntseki as one of new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ assistants has collapsed after it emerged the former national team mentor is no longer joining the Belgian’s technical team.

TimesLIVE has learnt the proposed deal collapsed after the SA Football Association (Safa) and Ntseki failed to agree to the terms and conditions of employment during recent negotiations.

“I can confirm we are closing the Bafana Bafana chapter,” Ntseki’s business manager, Thato Matuka, told TimesLIVE.

“We did not agree on terms with Safa and thought it was best to move on. We thank Safa for the opportunity, especially chief executive Tebogo Matlanthe. We also want to thank the president [Danny Jordaan] and the entire national executive committee.”

Matuka said Ntseki, who was fired at the end of March after Bafana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year, met Broos a few times and the Belgian mentor was looking forward to work with him.