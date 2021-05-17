'I could run a race right now': Tembisa gran after getting Covid-19 vaccine

“I was discouraged by others from getting the jab, but I am happy I got it.”

These were the worlds of elderly Tembisa citizen, Esther Mpande, shortly after she was vaccinated at the Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Monday morning.

“I am not sure how old I am, but I am in my 70s,” she said with a chuckle when asked about her age.

“I am so thankful to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the doctors. May God bless all of them. We have lost so many family members, so for us, this is a privilege and God’s grace.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my injection [vaccination],” she added.