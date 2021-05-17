‘We cannot allow our people to live in a war zone’: Alan Winde on Khayelitsha shootings

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has committed to ensuring justice for Khayelitsha residents after mass killings were reported at the weekend.

Police were alerted on Saturday morning about the first murder, a man from the RR section.

It is believed the second shooting reported, was related to the first and was possibly a retaliation attack.

On Sunday, Winde said the provincial government will act to ensure the safety of residents and prevent its communities from becoming war zones.

“I specifically requested extra policing resources for the Western Cape and offered this government’s full support in ensuring all those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.