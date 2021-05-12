126 inmates paroled under Covid-19 dispensation have reoffended

More than 100 inmates who had committed non-violent crimes and were released on parole have reoffended, parliament heard on Wednesday.

In total, 126 parolees had reoffended, committing crimes including assault, murder, housebreaking, theft, assault GBH, possession of stolen goods, robbery and breaking parole conditions.

The 126 offenders were part of 13,989 people who were released since last year as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, some of which were over-populated. They were rearrested and put back behind bars from April this year to date.

The information was presented to the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.

Initially, President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced that 19,000 inmates were eligible for parole under the Covid-19 dispensation. However, after careful consideration of their circumstances and discovery of other charges after their DNA had been taken, the number dropped to 17,922, according to the deputy minister of correctional services Phathekile Holomisa.