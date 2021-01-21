East London prison dismisses claims Covid-19 is rife among warders
Sentence remissions have reduced inmate numbers by 15%
Prison warders at the West Bank correctional centre in East London have accused prison authorities of hiding a resurgence of Covid-19 at the facility so that employees who have tested positive for the virus don't stay at home.
They say the virus, which infected dozens of prisoners and officials during the first wave, has already depleted staff numbers. ..
