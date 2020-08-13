Fear as 118 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria

There are fears of a Covid-19 outbreak at one of the country's biggest correctional facility after 118 inmates tested positive this week.

The Covid-19 results of the inmates at a section of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria were confirmed on Monday after 231 cell mates were tested.

This has allegedly sparked fears among inmates and prison waders who fear that the spike could soon get out of control.

Correctional department spokesperson Logan Maistry said: "The department of correctional services can confirm that, in line with Covid-19 protocols, 118 inmates, out of 231 swaps taken, at Central Correctional Facility, Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area, received positive test results for Covid-19 during the afternoon of 10 August 2020, following screening and testing on 6 and 7 August 2020."

Maistry said there had been four inmate deaths since the pandemic started. "With regards to Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area, as at 12 August 2020, the total number of Covid-19 active inmate cases was 132, which represents 1.77% of the total inmate population. Confirmed cases stand at 146, which is 1.96% of the inmate population," he said.

Maistry said in line with their Covid-19 protocols, inmates who test positive get isolated from the rest of the population, quarantined and monitored with all affected being decontaminated. However, prisoners associations have accused the department of neglect following the recent 118 new confirmed cases.

SA Sentenced and Awaiting Trial Prisoners Organisation (Sasapo) chairperson Phindile Zweni has blamed the spike in coronavirus infections to "unnecessary" prison raids in which prisoners are physically searched for contrabands.

"There's no distancing whatsoever, inmates are physically searched and that's how they get infected with Covid-19," Zweni said.