South Africa

Cop 'shoots girlfriend in the head' in Bloemfontein

11 May 2021 - 10:46
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The police officer allegedly discharged his service firearm during a family gathering with his girlfriend on Saturday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police sergeant from Bloemfontein in the Free State has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head at the weekend, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the officer, who is attached to the Bloemspruit crime prevention unit, allegedly discharged his service firearm during a family gathering with his girlfriend on Saturday.

“The officer allegedly became unruly and was chased out of the yard by the victim. He allegedly used his service pistol to shoot the victim once in the head,” Cola said.

The woman, who survived the shooting, was rushed to Pelonomi Hospital.

Cola said the 46-year-old officer fled the scene but was arrested on Monday afternoon.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday on an attempted murder charge.

X