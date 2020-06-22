South Africa

Northern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead before suicide attempt

By Naledi Shange - 22 June 2020 - 06:34
A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot his girfriend dead before trying to commit suicide.
A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot his girfriend dead before trying to commit suicide.
Image: Supplied

A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot dead his 28-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning, said police.

The 37-year-old sergeant had allegedly been embroiled in an argument with his lover in Lowryville, Colesberg, before he allegedly killed her.

“It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was certified dead by [paramedics] at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself,” said Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

The officer, however, did not die.

SA man who killed ex-girlfriend and fled country seven years ago nabbed in Brazil

Police on Friday confirmed that a man who fled SA seven years ago after skipping trial for the murder of his former girlfriend has been nabbed in ...
News
1 day ago

“[He] survived and has been admitted in hospital under police guard. The motive has not been established as yet and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified in order to conduct their independent investigations,” said Ramatseba.

The incident comes amid a spate of gender-based violence in the country, with several murders of women and children recently.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri condemned the incident.

He called on police officers with domestic issues to rather consult the SAPS Employees, Health and Wellness offices for assistance.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X