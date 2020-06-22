Northern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead before suicide attempt

A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot dead his 28-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning, said police.

The 37-year-old sergeant had allegedly been embroiled in an argument with his lover in Lowryville, Colesberg, before he allegedly killed her.

“It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was certified dead by [paramedics] at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself,” said Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

The officer, however, did not die.