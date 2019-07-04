South Africa

Police crime intelligence officer gunned down in Soweto

By Penwell Dlamini - 04 July 2019 - 09:30
A police officer was shot and killed in Soweto.
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl

A police crime intelligence officer has been gunned down in White City Jabavu, Soweto.

The murder of the officer, whose name cannot be disclosed, occured on yesterday afternoon.

Sources close to the incident told the Sowetan that the officer was visiting his girlfriend in the area when he was fatally attacked.

“As he was about to park the state motor vehicle…two unknown suspects driving a gold VW Polo stopped at the back of the state vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle got out and went straight to the state vehicle and proceeded to shoot at the deceased . He sustained several shots to his head and neck. The suspects then got into the polo and drove off,” a source told the Sowetan.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed the incident but could not comment further. He however said the police were about to release a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.

