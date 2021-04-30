Union mull over legal action

SABC's error leaves staff unpaid

An incorrectly programmed human resources system has led to several SABC fixed-term contract employees getting zero salaries following extensive deductions.



The error has seen a number of SABC employees across all regions getting more leave than what was due to them for four years. The error was only picked up this year, which led the public broadcaster to deducting employees' salaries this month...