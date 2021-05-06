EFF joins calls for a travel ban on India amid growing concerns over new Covid-19 variant

The EFF has joined calls for the government to implement a travel ban on India amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant circulating in that country and other parts of the world.

Over the last few days, there have been growing concerns over the new Covid-19 variant, B.1.617, which was first detected in India.

Fears that the variant may have spread to SA, after a person who recently travelled from India to SA was being treated for Covid-19 in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital and 14 crew members of a cargo bulk carrier that sailed to Durban from India tested positive for Covid-19.

The variant has already been reported in 17 countries, including Germany, Belgium, the UK, Switzerland, Singapore and Fiji.

“We call on the SA government to practise foresight, by closing access to India as they battle this deadly virus and quarantine all those who have entered SA from the country in state facilities and under state supervision,” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.