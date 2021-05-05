Africa

Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge

By Reuters - 05 May 2021 - 11:09
These are among the latest tough measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March.
These are among the latest tough measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the Covid-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.

It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India, including Uganda and Kenya.

The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from health minister Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.

These are among the latest tough measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March.

Hassan’s approach has differed markedly from her predecessor John Magufuli, who downplayed the severity of the virus and encouraged natural remedies to combat it.

Reuters

Government on 'high alert' for new Covid-19 variant from India: Mkhize

The government is on "high alert" for the Covid-19 variant currently circulating in India, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Officials testing for Covid-19 strain from India, Mkhize confirms

There are no known cases in SA of the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant, but several people are having their positive samples tested, health minister Dr ...
News
14 hours ago

Taiwan bars arrivals from India as Indonesia reports first cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Taiwan became the latest place to ban arrivals from coronavirus-stricken India on Monday, as it moves to prevent new infections, with more nations ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X