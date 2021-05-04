South Africa

Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from South Africa

By Reuters - 04 May 2021 - 14:34
Poland has imposed a quarantine on South African travelers.
People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, Poland's health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced outbreaks of the variant of COVID-19 in first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.

"In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

