Matshela Koko accuses Zondo commission of treating other witnesses with kid gloves

Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko has lamented that the Zondo commission was allowing witnesses to come before it to lie about his alleged aiding of Gupta looting and “get away with it”.



Koko returned to the stand before the inquiry for the sixth time on Tuesday, where he was questioned on his alleged role in the questionable R1.6bn advisory contract paid to McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian between 2015 and 2016 among other serious allegations...