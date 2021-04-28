South Africa

Hawks rearrest bogus Mpumalanga 'estate agent' on fraud rap

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 28 April 2021 - 12:02
A woman accused of fraudulently selling RDP houses has been arrested. Stock image.
A woman accused of fraudulently selling RDP houses has been arrested. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Mpumalanga woman accused of fraudulently selling houses is due to appear in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday after she was rearrested earlier this week.

The 46-year-old was nabbed by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team in Boksburg on Monday. She had been on the run since November after failing to appear in court after her initial arrest in Soweto in 2019. A warrant of arrest was issued against her.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said she is accused of scamming potential buyers by showing them photos of the house on “sale” before requiring a deposit or full payment before taking them for a viewing.

She allegedly sold RDP houses, repossessed houses and private property in the vicinity of Middelburg, Witbank, Secunda and Kriel.

None of these houses were on sale.

“The buyer had to pay the deposit on a house or the selling price into her business account. She [allegedly] defrauded the buyers by not transferring the properties to their names [after the initial payment].”

She also allegedly transferred money to other agents she employed, though none of them, including herself, were registered with the Estate Agency Affairs Board, said Sekgotodi.

Further investigation has linked her to other fraud cases of about R184,000. These are in Orange Farm, Nelspruit, Mashishing (Lydenburg) and Piet Retief, where more than 36 potential witnesses laid complaints against her.

TimesLIVE

Drug suspect offers R10k to Hawks officer over R1.5m drug haul, gets slapped with corruption charge

An alleged Klerksdorp drug dealer thought the offer of a R10,000 bribe to Hawks officials could change his and his partner’s fate but instead got ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks bust police officers for 'fraudulent travel expenses'

Two Gauteng police sergeants will appear in court on fraud charges after allegedly submitting fraudulent travel expense claims.
News
5 days ago

Elderly man asked to pay R120,000 to Hawks impostor to make 'case' go away

The real Hawks will never demand payment for their services nor to make the case go away, says the directorate's boss.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X