Hawks flag down Free State traffic officer for corruption

The Hawks have swooped on a Free State traffic officer for allegedly demanding R1,400 gratification from a motorist.

The 50-year-old female officer will be hauled before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. She was bust on Monday.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said the alleged incident happened last Thursday. Singo said the officer was found with a number of drivers’ licences.

“She allegedly stated that the victim, who is a foreign national, needed to produce his passport and a gratification of R1,400 for the vehicle to be released. The victim left the scene and sought assistance from his supervisor, who then alerted local police about the ordeal,” said Singo.