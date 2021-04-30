Coka brothers’ murder accused granted bail

The five men accused of killing the Coka brothers at a farm in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, have been released on R10,000 bail each.

Granting the group bail on Friday morning, Piet Retief magistrate Simon Fankomo said the state failed to convince the court that the accused acted in common purpose.

"The court found that the accused didn’t act in common purpose as some arrived long after the incident had taken place," Fankomo said.

The four farmers – Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31 – were arrested on April 9, the same day the Coka siblings Mgcini, 36, and Zenzele, 40, were gunned down at Bampoen farm in Dirkiesdorp. Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, was nabbed on April 15.

"Bail is not a price for anything else but to make sure that the accused appears in court. The state has a strong case but that cannot make the court to deny the accused bail,” said Fankomo.

Bail conditions are that they must not discuss the case with their employees.

The court's decision sparked anger among community members who came out in number and picketed outside the court house.