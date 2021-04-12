Barbed wire raised as 4 appear for murder of two brothers on farm

Security has been tightened around the Piet Retief magistrate's court in Mpumalanga ahead of the appearance of four people accused of killing two brothers on a farm in Dirkieskop.



Kruger and Kerk streets leading to the court have been closed, with police are guarding the court building as hundreds of community members, ANC and EFF pickets outside the courthouse. ..