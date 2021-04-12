Barbed wire raised as 4 appear for murder of two brothers on farm
Security has been tightened around the Piet Retief magistrate's court in Mpumalanga ahead of the appearance of four people accused of killing two brothers on a farm in Dirkieskop.
Kruger and Kerk streets leading to the court have been closed, with police are guarding the court building as hundreds of community members, ANC and EFF pickets outside the courthouse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.