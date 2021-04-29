Dad on trial for 'killing' his four children
Murdered kids found with nails behind their ears
Three of the four children aged between five and nine who were killed allegedly by their father were found with nails behind their ears.
The head of the fourth child, 3, had caved in after she was bludgeoned to death allegedly with a blunt object. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.