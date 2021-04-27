‘Vote them out if they are abusing resources’: Cyril Ramaphosa on local elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the electorate to use their votes to demonstrate their intolerance for corruption, theft and mismanagement of funds meant to benefit South Africans.

“These elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and be part of the change you yourself want to see.

“I call on you to determine the future of your own family and your community by putting your confidence in a party that has the best policies, the will and the means to implement them,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africans will elect local government leaders on October 27.

The president called on citizens to use the elections to make their voices heard and discouraged South Africans from resorting to violent demonstrations, burning and looting of property as that undermined the cause they seek to advance.