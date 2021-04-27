WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver his Freedom Day speech in Botshabelo, Free State.
This year’s theme is “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under Covid-19”.
The event is expected to kickstart with the official opening and a tour of the Charlotte Maxeke Treatment Centre, followed by the president’s speech.
