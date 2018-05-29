South Africa

Lebogang Maile: I didn't give Pule Mabe tenders

By Mpho Sibanyone - 29 May 2018 - 11:47
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe allegedly received tenders from MEC Lebogang Maile.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

A Gauteng MEC has denied claims that he personally awarded tenders worth R29-million to ANC spokesman Pule Mabe.

Lebogang Maile, the MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development yesterday labelled the allegations made by DA's MPL Janet Semple as "unfortunate".

"I reject with contempt accusations that suggest that I am abusing my position to dish out tenders to my so-called friends. MPL Semple should unconditionally retract her baseless, unfounded and libelous accusations against my person, within the next 24 hours."

Maile said it was common knowledge that he did not have the authority to process tenders.

"The Gauteng provincial government introduced an open tender system to ensure that there is transparency and accountability of public funds.

"All tenders go through an open process and bidders are invited and follow the same SCM processes," Maile said.

"As things stand, guided by credible information at our disposal, no tender was awarded to Mr Mabe or his business associates. Anyone with contrary information should bring it forward, so that necessary action can be taken." - Mpho Sibanyoni

