Government's masses of paperwork delays booze ban case

The legal challenge by wine producer body Vinpro against the government, whereby the body is contesting specific aspects of decision-making in respect of liquor bans, has been postponed until August.

Vinpro wants the court to make an order that the Western Cape should have the power to make alcohol legislation during the state of disaster.

The matter was set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday and Thursday before a full bench of judges.

However, the matter could not proceed due to the late filing of a number of answering affidavits by national government.

Vinpro said in addition to the late filing of the affidavits, the government was seeking to incorporate more than 1,000 pages of materials from another court case — the challenge brought by SA Breweries against the ban — into the Vinpro matter, which could not be dealt with in the limited time available.

“We are extremely disappointed by the postponement of this court case, but the late filing and incorporation of additional affidavits that are not related to the main thrust of Vinpro’s challenge, effectively forced the postponement,” Vinpro MD Rico Basson said.