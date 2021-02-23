Alcohol sales ban was not thought through and 'has no merit', says SAB

South African Breweries (SAB) has argued that the government’s assertion that its decision to ban the sale of alcohol was taken carefully is without merit.

“It quite manifestly was not, in that the government had not commissioned any proper investigation into the deleterious effects of such a ban and was therefore not in a position to have any regard to the issue,” said Richard Rivett-Carnac, SAB vice-president of finance in a replying affidavit.

SAB is challenging the government’s alcohol ban, imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Western Cape High Court despite it now being lifted.

The challenge, according to SAB lawyers, was “in the interests of legal certainty and ... to ensure that its [SAB's] continued business operations are not interrupted unnecessarily by further unlawful and unconstitutional prohibitions”.

The government has argued that the recent alcohol ban, which President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted this month, did not breach any part of the bill of rights. Even if a right had been limited, this was justifiable under the constitution.