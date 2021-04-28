No-fault compensation fund deadline looming

The government has until Friday to establish the no-fault Covid-19 vaccination compensation fund, a requirement from vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday told parliament’s portfolio committee on health that the regulations have been published.

“We are hoping that it will make it easier for people to understand that we are protecting them further as the government, so that there is no-one who is exposed to a risk without any form of redress,” said Mkhize.

“This has allowed for the vaccine to come into the country because the no-fault compensation set-up protects everyone, particularly our own people, in this regard.”