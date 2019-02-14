Here's how a yard officials main duty involves safe marshalling and transport of trainloads

Yard officials work in shunting yards where trains are loaded and unloaded. The job of a yard official is to place and clear trucks, compile, receive and dispatch trains and deliver trucks to their required destination.

The contents of the trucks vary from heavy ore to livestock. Yard officials make sure that the trucks are connected to the correct locomotive and ensure that all trucks are properly coupled. They also make sure that the train has sufficient braking force for the proposed journey.

They need to keep the external condition of trucks in order. They may be required to feed livestock where necessary and check cooling units. Obviously, special precautions need to be taken when shunting trucks carrying explosives.

A yard official in South Africa works for Transnet, the state-owned freight transport and logistics company and the custodian of the country’s rail, ports and pipeline networks.

Personal requirements

Reliable and responsible

Good health to perform physically demanding work

Able to work in a team

Physically fit

Enjoys working outdoors, not minding weather conditions

Safety conscious

An eye for detail

Good communication (verbal and written)

Accurate

Client orientatedc

Conscientious

Safety conscious

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects: A matric certificate