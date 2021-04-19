Joburg seeks court order to evict squatters from Kaserne building

The City of Johannesburg is planning to approach the high court to get an eviction order to remove all the people living in the Kaserne building which caught fire last week.

The Kaserne building, which was illegal occupied for more than a decade ago, was declared unsafe for occupation by city officials following the fire that left nine people dead last week.

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhuba announced that the building, which used to be public parking facility in the past, will be demolished and its occupants and those who live near it will be relocated elsewhere.

Spokesperson of the city’s housing department Neo Goba said plans are afoot to get all the residents relocated.

“The city will be heading to court this week to apply for an eviction order as there are a number of remaining people who do not want to move out of their shacks. The intention is to evacuate all the shacks and relocate them elsewhere. There are, however, those that are reluctant to move despite the fact that they are not safe under those conditions, hence we intend evicting them,” Goba said.